Gillette Stadium unveils giant new video board

BOSTON -- Patriots games will look very, very different inside Gillette Stadium this year, thanks to a giant new video board hovering above the north end zone.

Gillette Stadium fired up its new video board, which measures 370 feet wide and 60 feet tall, on Friday, ahead of the Patriots' in-stadium training camp practice.

The video displayed on the new board offered some alternative methods of measurement, noting that the new screen is the size of 652 Devin McCourtys or 150 soccer goals. The enormous new lighthouse could also fit on its side in the video board, with plenty of room to spare.

The video board and the still-under-construction lighthouse are part of a $250 million renovation process that's underway at the stadium, which opened in 2002.