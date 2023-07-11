Gillette Stadium renovations include massive videoboard, new lighthouse

FOXBORO -- Gillette Stadium has been undergoing quite the facelift over the last few years. On Tuesday, stadium officials provided an update on the ongoing renovations and improvements to the home of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution.

The new elements to the stadium -- which are expected to be ready when the Patriots kick off their regular season on September 10 -- include a grand staircase leading into the stadium, the new 22-story signature lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck, and the largest outdoor curved-radius videoboard at a sports venue in the country.

Largest outdoor stadium video board in the country now sits above #GilletteStadium in #Foxboro

High rez Curved radius scoreboard. 60 ft high X 375 feet long.

Inside look coming up at 5 & 6 #WBZ pic.twitter.com/4FT2YSonN1 — Chris Gobeille (@WBZPhotog) July 11, 2023

"Really it is building a new building in the north end zone from field level to 300 level," said Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan. "Sixty days to go, plenty of work to do, but on schedule. This north end zone is really thinking about the next 20 years of this building."

The new renovations carry a price tag of $250 million, and represent the largest investment into the stadium since it opened in 2002. It brings the total investment by the Kraft Family into the stadium to over a half a billion dollars.

"Lots of NFL buildings and venues our age are looking to be replaced, but we think we are as good as ever by keeping investing in it," Nolan said.

The new signature lighthouse will stand at 22 stories high and 218 feet tall, and will sport a 360-degree observation deck with views extending to Foxborough Center and the Boston and Providence skylines.

"The lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in North America," Nolan said.

Unlike the previous lighthouse that stood in the stadium, the new one will be operational and give fans new vantage points and access to the stadium as a year-round, tourist attraction -- even on days when the Patriots and Revolution are not playing.

A rendered look at the top view of the lighthouse and 360-degree stadium connection Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports

A rendered picture of the view atop the new lighthouse at Gillette Stadium. Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports

A rendered look inside the lantern room inside the new lighthouse at Gillette Stadium. Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports

The new videoboard is absolutely massive and will be the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, measuring at 22,200 square feet (370 feet by 60 feet). It features a curved radius and is almost half an acre in size -- over five times the size of the videoboard it replaced.

"We pride ourselves on trying to be first in a lot of things we do," said Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Jen Ferron, discussing the new video board. "We believe it will add an element of home field advantage, and that the noise in the stadium will be exacerbated."

A rendered look at the new videoboard inside Gillette Stadium. Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports

Fans will see the new features before they even enter Gillette Stadium, as the Enel Plaza and grand staircase have been expanded and reimagined.

A rendering of the new Enel Plaza and grand staircase at Gillette Stadium. Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports

The lower concourse has also been given a dramatic makeover, with unoccupied space being replaced with three glass-enclosed markets, including the Pepsi Grab and Go, Takeaway Tavern, and the Beacon. Features include self-pouring beer kiosks, added food offerings, a walk-in Guest Services center, a refurbished merchandise location, two walk-up bars -- the Bridge Bar and the Landing -- plus men's, women's and family restrooms, in addition to a covered concourse.

A rendering of the main concourse marketplace areas in Gillette Stadium. Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports

A rendering of the interior concourse marketplace in Gillette Stadium. Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports

The Row of Honor has also been remodeled and will be activated at all ticketed events. The seating area has been expanded and a new digital videoboard will honor the individuals occupying the seats, as a way for Gillette Stadium to further its commitment to honoring the military.

A rendered look at the remolded Row of Honor at Gillette Stadium. Gillette Stadium/Kraft Sports