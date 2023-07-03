Nelson Curet, Georgetown High School assistant football coach, killed in Roxbury shooting

GEORGETOWN – The Georgetown community is mourning an assistant high school football coach was shot and killed over the weekend in Roxbury.

Georgetown public schools said coach Nelson Curet, 30, was killed Saturday in a shooting on McGreevey way.

"Nelson was an integral member of the Georgetown football family. The impact that he had on the students is immeasurable. His commitment to the support and development of the young men in the Georgetown community was bar none," Georgetown High School head coach Mike Hill said in a statement.

Georgetown High School assistant football coach Nelson Curet was killed in a Roxbury Family Photo

Curet was one of two people shot just after midnight on Saturday. The second man was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive.

Police have not announced any arrests at this point.

Grief counselors are being made available to teachers and students in Georgetown.

"The district is extremely saddened to hear of this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Coach Curet," Superintendent Margaret Ferrick said in a statement. "We ask that our community members keep Coach Curet's loved ones in their thoughts during this time."