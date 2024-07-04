Geoffrey Esper of Massachusetts finishes second in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

OXFORD – With perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut banned from the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Massachusetts resident Geoffrey Esper was unable to seize the opportunity to become top dog on the Fourth of July.

Pat Bertoletti took home the title with 58 hot dogs, winning his first ever Mustard Yellow Belt on Thursday. Esper finished second, chowing 53 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Why wasn't Joey Chestnut competing in the hot dog contest?

Chestnut was banned this year because of his partnership with rival brand Impossible Foods, which sells plant-based hot dogs.

A 16-time champion, Chestnut once ate a record 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Who is Geoffrey Esper?

Esper has now finished second for four straight years. There was no contest in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. In 2019, Esper came in third at the competition.

The Oxford resident began competing in 2015 and quickly became one of the best eaters in the annual competition.

Entering Thursday, Esper's career high on Coney Island was 50 hot dogs in 2021. Despite being unable to win the title, Esper surpassed that mark with 53.

Preparing for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Esper detailed his preparations for the event in his interview with WBZ-TV.

"I just cook up a bunch of hot dogs and set a timer for 10 minutes and just go at it," he said.

In the days leading up to the contest, Esper focuses on stretching out. He said it's important to stay loose and try to "stay empty for the 4th."