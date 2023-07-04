Joey "Jaws" Chestnut wins delayed Nathan's hot dog contest; Oxford's Geoffrey Esper finishes 2nd

CONEY ISLAND – Joey "Jaws" Chestnut dominated the annual Nathan hot dog eating contest yet again on Tuesday, scarfing down 62 hot dogs.

Chestnut won the 4th of July staple on Coney Island for a 16th time.

Geoffrey Esper of Oxford returned to the competition again this year and finished second after eating 49 hot dogs. Esper finished second in 2022 with 47.5 hot dogs and in 2021 tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns.

There was drama before the contest even began. The event was delayed due to severe thunderstorms in the area.

At one point there were reports that the event was canceled, but a short time later there was an announcement that coverage would begin at 2 p.m.

In the women's competition, which happened before the storm delay, Miki Sudo took home her ninth straight mustard belt by eating 39.5 hot dogs.