Watch CBS News
Local News

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut wins Nathan's hot dog eating contest; Oxford's Geoffrey Esper finishes 2nd

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CONEY ISLAND – Perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won yet another Nathan's hot dog eating contest, while a Massachusetts man put on quite the show as well.

Chestnut took home his 15th title on Coney Island as he chowed down 63 hot dogs and buns.

Oxford's Geoffrey Esper, meanwhile, snagged a second place finish by scarfing 47.5 hot dogs.

In 2021, Esper tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns. 

Esper told WBZ-TV heading into the signature competition that he expected Chestnut to win, and he was aiming to take home second place.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 12:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.