Joey "Jaws" Chestnut wins Nathan's hot dog eating contest; Oxford's Geoffrey Esper finishes 2nd

CONEY ISLAND – Perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won yet another Nathan's hot dog eating contest, while a Massachusetts man put on quite the show as well.

Chestnut took home his 15th title on Coney Island as he chowed down 63 hot dogs and buns.

Oxford's Geoffrey Esper, meanwhile, snagged a second place finish by scarfing 47.5 hot dogs.

In 2021, Esper tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns.

Esper told WBZ-TV heading into the signature competition that he expected Chestnut to win, and he was aiming to take home second place.