Gas prices in Massachusetts down 53 cents since hitting record high last month

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a steady decline Monday. The average for a gallon is now $4.52, according to AAA.

That's down 11 cents in the last week and 43 cents in a month. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set back on June 12 and has been dropping slowly ever since.

The national average is now $4.36 a gallon, down 16 cents in the last week. The record high of $5.02 a gallon was set on June 14. California still has the highest prices with an average of $5.73 a gallon.

Diesel prices have also been dropping steadily, coming in at an average of $5.68 a gallon in Massachusetts Monday. The high of $6.41 was set back on May 18.