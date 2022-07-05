Gas prices continue dropping in Massachusetts, down to $4.85 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to drop Tuesday, falling to $4.85 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's down 20 cents from the record high of $5.05 set back on June 12. The average a week ago was $4.92. A year ago at this time, gas prices averaged $3 a gallon in Massachusetts.

Nationally, the average on Tuesday fell to $4.80 a gallon. That's down 22 cents from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14. California still has the highest prices at $6.24 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts also continue to drop. The average for a gallon was $6.02 Tuesday, down 39 cents from the record high of $6.41 on May 18.