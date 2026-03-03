Gas prices in Massachusetts spike overnight in response to Iran war

Gas prices are starting to climb higher in Massachusetts amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state on Tuesday was $2.97. On Monday, it was $2.91.

"We're up 6 cents overnight and it's entirely based on petroleum markets spiking in response to the U.S. and Israel attacking Iran," AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told WBZ-TV. "Crude oil is up and refined products are up across the board."

The national average went up even more, jumping 11 cents overnight to $3.11 a gallon. Gas prices in Rhode Island are up 5 cents, and in Connecticut they rose 4 cents.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the national average could rise another 10 cents to 25 cents in the next week or two if the situation doesn't deescalate.

Cheapest gas in Massachusetts

Right now, AAA says the cheapest metro area for gas in Massachusetts is Seekonk at $2.86 a gallon, followed by Springfield ($2.87) and Worcester ($2.98).

The most expensive metro areas is Cambridge-Newton-Framingham at $3.02 a gallon. On Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, gas is over $4 a gallon.

"We're just kind of stuck with it"

At the Natick service plaza on the Mass Pike Monday, April from Virginia said gas prices are a big concern. She has to drive between Virginia and New Hampshire every three months for medical reasons.

"It's 1,200 miles - we have to do the traveling because of chronic illness," she said. "We're just kind of stuck with it."

Another driver, Amy Christiansen, said she hopes prices won't increase too much for her hour-and-a-half-long commute to work.

"I don't have a choice, either," she said. "Offices aren't saying 'gas is going up, don't come in.'"