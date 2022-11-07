Gas prices in Massachusetts up 32 cents in last month
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts rose another eight cents in the last week and remain above the national average.
The average price for a gallon of regular here is now $3.85, according to AAA. That's up 7 cents in the last week and 32 cents in a month.
The national average is $3.80.
California still has the highest average price at $5.46 a gallon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.