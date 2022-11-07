Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Massachusetts up 32 cents in last month

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts rose another eight cents in the last week and remain above the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular here is now $3.85, according to AAA. That's up 7 cents in the last week and 32 cents in a month.

The national average is $3.80.

California still has the highest average price at $5.46 a gallon. 

