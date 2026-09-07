Massachusetts food truck owner struggling with increased fuel costs: "I'm just taking it on the chin right now"

Millions of Americans are paying record prices at the pump this Labor Day, with higher fuel costs putting pressure on drivers, businesses and consumers alike.

"On average, Americans are paying the highest prices at the pump that we've ever seen for this time of year," AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said.

The U.S. average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.15 on Labor Day, nearly a dollar higher than Labor Day weekend last year, according to AAA. Diesel prices also set a record, hitting a national average of $5.90 a gallon.

Experts say volatility in Iran and on the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, is among the main reasons for the unusually high prices.

"A lot of things are going in the wrong direction for gas prices at a time of year where we would normally be seeing prices steadily ticking down as the summer driving season comes to a close," Schieldrop added.

Since February, higher gas costs and their impact on the supply chain have been affecting industries ranging from airlines to farms and commercial fishing. Food truck operators are also feeling the pinch.

"I'm just taking it on the chin right now. It's horrible and I hate it. We are gonna have to increase prices probably within the next week to two," said Richard Cambriello, a chef who started Greater Boston-based Daddy's Bonetown Burgers food truck more than a decade ago.

Cambriello said business has "been very well this year," with long lines and strong reviews, but rising costs have continued to eat into already thin margins.

"Every single thing has increased in price. Obviously, the gas to the burgers, to the lettuce, to the tomatoes, everything we use," he said.

Cambriello attributes some of those increases to fuel prices. Gas is also essential to running his food truck.

"For everything. No generator, no power, no refrigeration, no hoods, no lights," he said. "I really want gas prices to come down," Cambriello added.