Garrett Whitlock officially reinstated from IL, will start vs. Arizona Saturday

BOSTON - Garrett Whitlock is officially back in the rotation and set to take the mound on Saturday.

The Red Sox announced that Whitlock has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will get the ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It will be his first start since April 22 against Milwaukee.

While rehabbing from right elbow neuritis, the 26-year-old right-hander made two rehab starts with Triple-A Worcester, allowing just one run over 8.2 innings.

On the season, Whitlock is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA in three starts for Boston.

As a corresponding move, left-hander Brennan Bernandino has been optioned to Worcester. He pitched a scoreless ninth on Friday as part of a 7-2 win for the Red Sox over the Diamondbacks.