Red Sox activate reliever Garrett Whitlock from injured list

By LARRY FLEISHER Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox got a key piece of their bullpen back Saturday when they activated reliever Garrett Whitlock following a short stay on the 10-day injured list.

Whitlock was put on the injured list Aug. 13 with right elbow inflammation that he did not think was serious at the time.

"A high level back end arm, that's one of the premier setup relievers in the game," interim manager Chad Tracy said before the Red Sox faced the Yankees in a day-night doubleheader. "So having him healthy and back as we approach September is really important for us."

Garrett Whitlock at Citi Field on July 10, 2026 in New York. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Whitlock is 6-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 45 appearances. He last pitched in the eighth inning on Aug. 9 against the A's and allowed a tying double to Jonah Heim in Boston's 4-3 loss. He was scored upon in his last two appearances before landing on the injured list for the second time this season.

Whitlock also missed two weeks earlier this season because of left knee inflammation sustained on a warm-up pitch on May 24 against Minnesota.

To make room for Whitlock, reliever Wyatt Olds was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Olds pitched a perfect eighth in Friday's 1-0 loss and had six scoreless appearances for the Red Sox.

Also, Roman Anthony (sprained right wrist) and Trevor Story (sports hernia) were slated to continue their recovery from long-term injuries by playing another rehab game for Worcester. The Red Sox are waiting to see how the outfielder and shortstop get through that game before determining if they will get activated Sunday or when the Red Sox return home to face Seattle next week.

Anthony has not played since injuring his wrist during his first-bat on May 6 against Detroit. He was slated to appear in his eighth minor league rehab game.

Story went on the injured list May 15 after playing 41 of Boston's first 43 games. He was hitting .206 with three homers and five RBIs and also committed six errors before getting hurt.

Story was slated to appear in his 10th rehab game.

"I don't think we're ruling anything out," Tracy said. "I don't have the answer yet. Obviously they play at four, so they'll be finishing about the time we're starting the second game. I'm sure Bres (chief baseball officer Craig Breslow) will communicate while we're playing on how, like, how do they feel and then we'll go from there.

"I wouldn't rule out that they could come tomorrow. I wouldn't rule out that being at Fenway next week. It's just hard to say right now until they go out there and play."