Thieves disguised as Amazon drivers steal packages in Gardner

GARDNER - It's an everyday visit for many neighborhoods: a marked delivery truck, rental van, or even personal cars pulling up to our homes with packages. Police say thieves are taking advantage of this sight to which we're so accustomed.

"A guy in a private vehicle wearing an Amazon vest came up. It looked like he had the phone out with a package, ready to take a picture to confirm delivery. Then he ended up just taking the package," recalled Matt Elsevier.

Gardner police say in some cases, the vested suspects switch the packages with an empty box. This neighbor is one of several who have been hit in recent weeks; he and his expectant wife are worried their stolen package was something off their baby registry.

A Gardner resident says a man in an Amazon vest stole a package from his front steps. CBS Boston

"You don't know what you're stealing. It's dishonest, kind of sad and embarrassing for an individual to have to make their living or get their kick that way," the dad-to-be added.

Other neighbors in town reported stolen items like cellphones that were delivered and then taken within minutes.

"It was replaced no problem. We got lucky but I know other people might not be as lucky," Elsevier said of his item.

Investigators are urging the public to pay attention and look for any identifying information - plate numbers or make and model - of suspicious people or vehicles.

Unauthorized Amazon apparel

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe said:

"We're looking into this incident and recognize that, unfortunately, there are bad actors who wear Amazon-branded or look-alike apparel to commit package theft. We encourage anyone who's been a victim of package theft to report it to the police and we'll work with law enforcement to help as much as possible."

The spokesperson added Amazon monitors the Internet regularly for unauthorized Amazon apparel and demands those items be removed whenever possible.

Tips to protect packages

Amazon offered tips for protecting packages from imposters and porch pirates:

Track packages in real time

Specify a hidden drop-off location

Select a designated delivery day

Ship to an alternate delivery location

Share tracking details with family and friends

Get proof of package arrival

Ring Video doorbells for package alerts

Deliver to garage

Check if there is delivery window