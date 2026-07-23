High cost of diesel fuel taking toll on commercial fishing, boating in Gloucester

With the conflict in the Middle East escalating, global oil prices again topped more than $100 a barrel Thursday, and the high cost for diesel continues taking a toll in Gloucester, where commercial fishing and boating remain central to the local economy.

At Rose's Marine, a longtime marine supply store serving in the city, employee Archie MacLeod Jr., a former commercial fisherman, said fuel costs have become one of the biggest concerns among the local fishermen supplying seafood across New England.

"2026 has been a tough year"

"They're ridiculous. You know, the fuel prices, especially for diesel, which is one of the main fuels that runs the country, whether it's trucking or fishing or any industry, really, they're really high, and it's really hard for guys to go out and make a living," MacLeod said.

"You're traveling 200 miles sometimes from shore, and all that fuel needs to be paid for. And a lot of times, you don't make a paycheck until you pay for the fuel, you know, and the other expenses you have, so it's a big thing that you have to deal with," MacLeod added. "2026 has been a tough year."

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of diesel is more than $5.20, up more than $2.65 from a year ago.

"Unfortunately for the fishermen, it's just another obstacle that they have to face," said Captain Jim Douglass, who owns Gloucester-based Cape Ann Whale Watch. "Fishing's tough. Maintaining the boat's tough, and now to have the extra price of fuel on top of that? Yeah, it's making it hard for them."

Whale watch company weighs fuel surcharge

Douglass says commercial boating companies like his are also feeling the pinch.

"It's huge. It adds up pretty quickly when you're going out every day, twice a day," Douglass said.

Douglass said strong crowds this summer have helped offset some of the increased costs, but the company has slightly raised ticket prices and is now weighing whether to add a fuel surcharge to help cover the expense of filling their 4,000-gallon vessel.

"We have a short season here. We only run from May to October, so you know we have a small window to make some money, and every time that price goes up, it's a huge impact," Douglass said. "So, yeah, we're hoping it comes down, you know, relatively soon."

Around America's oldest seaport, some residents are also noticing more vessels remaining tied to the docks as captains look to conserve fuel while diesel prices remain elevated.

"A lot of them just kind of say, you know what? With bait and fuel prices, it's just a better idea to just haul your gear in and stay home, you know," MacLeod explained. "The beginning of the season for lobster, and a lot of guys are kind of lagging behind and maybe not putting pots in as quick, you know."