"Frozen Fenway" Park hosting 10 high school hockey games over the next week

BOSTON -- Fenway Park was turned into a hockey arena for the 2023 Winter Classic, and will host four college hockey games over the weekend. But local high schoolers are getting their turn on the ice as well.

Frozen Fenway 2023 will also include 10 high school hockey games involving teams from across New England, starting Wednesday afternoon with a matchup between Northern Highlands (from New Jersey) and Tewksbury.

All of the games will go down as scrimmages for the schools. But playing any kind of game on the ice at Fenway Park is going to be an experience these kids won't soon forget.

Here is the full schedule of the high school games taking place at Fenway Park over the next week:

Wednesday, January 4

Boys: Northern Highlands (NJ) vs. Tewksbury, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 10

Boys: Governor's Academy vs. Kimball Union Academy (NH), 3:45 p.m.

Girls: Governor's Academy vs. Kimball Union Academy (NH), 5:15 p.m.

Boys: Archbishop Williams vs. Bishop Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

Girls: Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne Academy vs. Boston Latin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11

Boys: Hingham vs. Marshfield, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, January 12

Boys: Minnechaug vs. BC High, 5:15 p.m.

Girls: Falmouth vs. Ursuline Academy, 8 p.m.

Friday, January 13

Girls: Beaver Country Day School vs. Winsor, 5:15 p.m.

Boys: Boston Latin Academy vs. Boston Latin School, 8 p.m.

If you weren't able to snag a ticket to the Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic, or any of the four college games this weekend, you'll have plenty of chances to see some hockey at Fenway Park. And it won't cost you anything to get in, either, as all tickets are free and can be claimed online here.