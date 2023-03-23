Freight train hauling trash derails in Ayer
AYER - A freight train derailed in Ayer late Thursday morning.
It happened near Sculley Road. The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.
No injuries were reported, according to Norfolk Southern, which operates the train.
The company said the railroad cars were carrying trash. The fire department said the cars involved were not carrying hazardous materials.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
