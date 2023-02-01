'Frasier' returns to Boston for new Paramount+ series

BOSTON - Frasier Crane is coming back to Boston, "where it all began," for a new series on Paramount+.

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his titular role in the show that will follow Dr. Crane "in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill."

Viewers were first introduced to Frasier in the 1980s as a psychiatrist in "Cheers," famously set in a Boston bar.

The new series starts production this week. It will be filmed in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles.

Also starring in the Frasier reboot Jack Cutmore-Scott as his son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college friend Alan, Toks Olagundoye as head of the university psychology department, Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate Eve and Anders Keith plays Frasier's nephew David.