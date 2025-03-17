Boston Bruins prospect Fraser Minten nets natural hat trick for Providence

The Boston Bruins have had trouble scoring goals all season, but one of the franchise's newest young stars put on a show in the AHL over the weekend. Fraser Minten, whom Boston acquired during from Toronto at the trade deadline, netted a natural hat trick for the Providence Bruins on Sunday.

Minten's three goals between the first and second period powered the P-Bruins to a 4-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

Fraser Minten's hat trick

Minten has been playing for Providence since the Bruins acquired him and a 2026 first-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo on deadline day. He hadn't logged a point over his first two games with the Baby Bruins, but broke out in a big way on Sunday.

The 2022 second-round pick scored his first goal as a Bruin in the first period when he set up shop in front of the Springfield net. In a preview of what could be a bright future in Boston, Minten chipped a pass by Georgii Merkulov by Thunderbirds goalie Vadim Zherenko at close range to give Providence a 1-0 lead. Matt Poitras started the play by feeding Merkulov from deep.

But Minten was just getting started. His second goal of the day came in the second period and also came with the centerman camping out in front of the net. Minten's first attempt was turned away, but he stayed in the play by circling the net and then put home Billy Sweezey's pass at the 2:29 mark to give Providence a 2-0 edge.

The 20-year-old made it three straight goals and completed his natural hat trick a few minutes later when he showed off some slick hands. Minten cleaned up a juicy rebound by Fabian Lysell and then made a beautiful move to get Zherenko on the ice. He beat the goalie with a nasty top-shelf wrister from a tough angle, capping off a sequence that started when Minten won a faceoff for Providence.

Slowing down all 3 scores from Fraser Minten's natty hatty in Springfield last night 🚨🚨🚨#SlowMoMonday x @ABS_NE pic.twitter.com/Y9RORsKqiC — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) March 17, 2025

It was an electric display from the 6-foot-2, 195-pound center on Sunday. Minten was also credited with an assist on Providence's fourth goal of the game, when Riley Duran redirected Minten's shot from the point to make it a 4-1 contest.

Minten's three goals on Sunday are already half of what he put up for the Toronto Marlies this season. He had six goals over 26 games for Toronto's AHL affiliate (to go with seven assists), and also had two goals and two helpers for the Maple Leafs over 15 NHL games.

While Don Sweeney was able to get a nice collection of future draft picks on deadline day, Minten may be the biggest prize. Boston has been desperate for a bright, young center for years, and Minten showed a loads of promise in just his third game for the P-Bruins.