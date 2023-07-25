Franklin Park Zoo welcomes Masai giraffe calf

BOSTON - Franklin Park Zoo welcomed a new baby this month when a Masai giraffe calf was born on July 14 to mom Amari.

The baby boy is 6 feet tall and weighs 184 pounds. The zoo said he was walking an hour after birth.

A Masai giraffe calf was born on July 14 at Franklin Park Zoo. Zoo New England

Chad, the calf's father, joined Franklin Park Zoo from the Santa Barbar Zoo. The birth of the calf is part of Zoo New England's participation in the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan. The Masai giraffe is an endangered species, with its global population declining 40% over the last 30 years.

"Amari is an attentive mother and the calf appears healthy and strong," said Chris Bartos, an Assistant Curator at Franklin Park Zoo. "The dedicated care team has been closely monitoring the mother and baby since the birth. The calf has been nursing well and is curious about his surroundings."

Mom and baby have been bonding. The zoo will announce then visitors can see them.