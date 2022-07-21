Framingham police officer saves 2-month-old baby who stopped breathing
FRAMINGHAM - A Framingham Police officer saved a baby who stopped breathing earlier this week.
Police released video of a couple rushing into the department lobby Tuesday evening with their two-month-old child who was struggling to breathe.
Officer Ryan Porter, the department's CPR instructor, happened to be there as the child stopped breathing.
"Officer Porter delivered a series of back blows, which cleared the obstruction and allowed the infant to breathe," police said on their Facebook page. "This happy outcome is a credit to the fast actions of the parents and Officer Porter. Well done!"
