Witness video shows car speeding away from deadly Framingham hit-and-run

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 39-year-old man Sunday night and sped off.

New cellphone video from a witness who saw the deadly crash shows a car speeding down Irving Street after the crash.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office said a driver in a gray 2016 Volkswagen GTI hit and killed a man who was walking on Irving Street just before 9 p.m. The man, who has been identified by family members as Ronan Nunes De Oliveira, later died at MetroWest Medical Center.

Ronan Nunes De Oliveira. Family photo

Police have still not identified the driver.

The witness cellphone video was taken by a person who was recording behind a parked car when they noticed the sound of the Volkswagen speeding by and moved the camera. The car is only seen on video for a brief moment.

The Framingham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney's office are investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the Volkswagen or its driver is asked to call the Framingham Police Bureau of Investigative Services at (508) 532-5924.

An online fundraising page has been established to support Nunes De Oliveira's family.

The organizer of the fundraiser described him as a father of a 9- and 11-year-old, "who are now facing the pain of losing their parent far too soon."

De Oliveira is described as a hard worker who deeply cared for his friends and family.

No further information about the crash has been released.