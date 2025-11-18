Man used "excessive self-defense" in deadly Framingham attack, prosecutor alleges

A Framingham man appeared in court Tuesday, accused of an attack that led to the death of a homeless man. The accused attacker says he was protecting himself, while the prosecutor accused him of using "excessive self-defense."

Craig West went before a judge on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Framingham man was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a person over 60

Prosecutors say he struck 64-year-old Ozeal Sari in the head on Concord Street in Framingham on Saturday afternoon.

"When medical personal arrived, they noted Mr. Sari was lying on the ground with blood coming from his nose and that he was able to speak, but unintelligible," Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney Carrie Spiros said during West's Tuesday arraignment.

Deadly Framingham attack

Sari was taken to Tufts Medical Center, but due to the nature of his brain injuries, he died Monday morning.

Police were able to identify West by video cameras in the area. The video allegedly shows West and Sari get into a heated confrontation.

West's defense attorney said his client was attacked first and only acted in self-defense.

"Mr. Sari was the one who started the altercation. He kicked Mr. West in the groin and actually threatened to stab Mr. West," attorney Peter Meltzer said.

Prosecutors allege "excessive self-defense"

Prosecutors say West's attack was too harsh.

"The video shows this defendant in what the Commonwealth would characterize as excessive self-defense," Spiros said.

Brian Zito was there at the time of the assault. He and West are friends. He said Sari attacked first, which is why West punched him.

"I'm at a loss of words I really am. For someone to be defending himself and to have this happen to him is crazy," Zito said.

Police say Sari is homeless and well known in the downtown Framingham area. They also say West does have a criminal past dating back to 2014.

West was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on December 12 for a pretrial hearing. An autopsy is being performed on Sari to determine the official cause of death.