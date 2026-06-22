Foxboro campground thrilled to welcome World Cup fans: "An amazing experience"

Businesses in Foxboro, Massachusetts, including a popular campground, are cashing in on World Cup excitement.

Bedfordshire-born Andrew Pogmore is about to give his soccer-loving son the best birthday ever. "We're going to go and see England tomorrow beat Ghana, or sorry thrash Ghana," Pogmore said. "That's what we're expecting after the Croatia win. Been to Premier League games, international games in the past, but this is our first World Cup."

Before and after the next big game at Boston Stadium Tuesday, these fans are among the many exploring what Foxboro has to offer.

"We decided to rent this very nice RV to come watch the game. Hotels we thought were going to be crazy in the area. We've got the kids. This place has got absolutely everything," Pogmore added.

Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort, which offers 400 campsites across their hundred-acre woods, has been thrilled to welcome fans from afar - during their already-busiest time of year.

"We are used to concerts and football games and we honestly had no idea what to expect. This has been an amazing experience," said Marcia Galvin.

England fans at Normandy Farms Campground in Foxboro, Massachusetts for World Cup. CBS Boston

"We've had a lot of guests who came and had no idea we were so close to the stadium and how many things there are to do around us. We put together packages for them of things to do while they're here," Galvin said.

Things to do like eating, drinking, shopping, and caffeinating all across town.

"It's been very noticeable. Just about the whole day has been busy for us," said Spiro Kouvlis of Scram Kitchen and Coffee.

With a prime location in Foxboro Center, Scram has only been open a little more than a year. This summer they're bringing home the bacon thanks to World Cup customers and loyal regulars.

"It's been a lot of help. The town of Foxboro has been great to us as is. A lot of support from the residents. It's been great, and anything extra is just gravy," he added.