Weekday Commuter Rail service at Foxboro Station will be permanent

BOSTON – The MBTA is going to keep running Commuter Rail service between South Station and Foxboro.

Over the past year, an MBTA pilot program tested weekday service during peak commute times to gauge interest.

The MBTA said the trains were even busier than they expected and on-time performance improved for the entire line.

Permanent service from Foxboro will begin Monday when the fall and winter schedule goes into effect.