Video shows car believed to be involved in deadly shooting on I-95 in Foxboro

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO – Investigators released video Tuesday of a car believed to be involved in a deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Foxboro earlier this month.

The car was recorded on another driver's dashboard camera shortly after the February 3 shooting that left Justin Parker of North Attleboro dead.

A car possibly involved in a deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Foxboro. Norfolk District Attorney's Office

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the vehicle in question is possibly a Hyundai Sonata that has "undergone some cosmetic modifications."

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the car, which witnesses said was speeding and moving erratically at the time of the shooting on I-95 south.

The driver or someone else in the car is believed to have fired several shots into Parker's black Mercedes. 

After he was shot, Parker swerved into a Lexus SUV being driven by the Herrera family of Rhode Island. The impact caused their vehicle to roll over several times, though none of them were seriously hurt.

Police have previously said road rage may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call (781) 327-9801.

Matt Schooley

First published on February 27, 2024 / 10:46 AM EST

