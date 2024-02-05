Massachusetts State Police looking for video that may be linked to deadly shooting on I-95 in Foxboro

State Police looking for dash cam video in search for killer of driver on I-95 in Foxboro.

FOXBORO - Massachusetts State Police are hoping someone might have video that can help them track down the person who shot and killed a driver in Foxboro on Route 95.

Justin Parker, 37, of North Attleboro, was driving a Mercedes on 95 south just before 10 p.m. Saturday when another driver fired several rounds into his car, killing him. Police have been looking for "a dark-colored or possibly black sedan."

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office issued a new plea for help Monday, this time for dashboard camera or any other video from two stretches of highway on Saturday night. It would have been recorded between 9 and 10 p.m. on 95 south anywhere from Waltham to the Rhode Island line. It could also have been recorded along the Route 3 and 93 corridor from Boston to Weymouth, through Milton and Canton, to 95 south.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the driver "is currently believed to have merged from one of those directions onto Rte. 95 South at about 9:20 p.m."

"We are asking truck drivers, rideshare drivers, or anyone who employs a dash cam or who might otherwise have captured footage along those roadways during that time frame to contact us at 781-327-9801," Morrissey said in a statement. "We have developed certain information that may help us to identify distinctive features on the car driven by the shooter."

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting. It appears to be road rage, but investigators are hoping video will clarify that. Morrissey is not releasing any other details about the killer's car at this time, but he might later.

"We are not asking people to go back through their video footage themselves and make determinations of any kind - we are asking them to call so that we can arrange to have police view the footage," Morrissey said. "Given where we are in the investigation, this could lead to identifying the shooter who killed Justin R. Parker."