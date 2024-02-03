Man shot and killed on Route 95 in Foxboro

One man shot and killed going southbound on Route 95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO - One person was shot and killed on Route 95 in Foxboro Saturday night.

Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. going southbound.

A man was found with gunshot wounds, and transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he died.

A preliminary investigation showed that at least two vehicles were headed south and shots were fired. One of the vehicles then came to a stop.

There is no more information available.