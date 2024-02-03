Man shot and killed on Route 95 in Foxboro
FOXBORO - One person was shot and killed on Route 95 in Foxboro Saturday night.
Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. going southbound.
A man was found with gunshot wounds, and transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he died.
A preliminary investigation showed that at least two vehicles were headed south and shots were fired. One of the vehicles then came to a stop.
There is no more information available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.