Friend says man shot and killed on I-95 in Foxboro was "a really loveable guy"

FOXBORO - Justin Parker was a gentle and level-headed North Attleboro father, his friends say. They say the 37-year-old is not the kind of person who would end up bleeding on the side of a highway. According to the Norfolk District Attorney's office, the deadly shooting was consistent with road rage.

"He's family-oriented, he put his daughter first, he worked at nights for the state highway department," said Robbie Bonin, one of his best friends.

The district attorney is renewing investigators' plea to the public. They're asking people to focus on the timeframe between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. Saturday, February 3rd. They're looking for information from specific areas: Interstate 95 South from Waltham to the Rhode Island line, also the Southeast Expressway from Boston, through Milton and Canton, to 95 South. They're interested in drivers who have mounted cameras, such as truck drivers and rideshare drivers, or anyone with a dashcam.

Justin Parker was shot and killed while driving on I-95 in Foxboro CBS Boston

"It's important for the information to get into the right hands, and let the people do their job," said Bonin, who hopes police find the shooter.

Police say the gunman was in a dark sedan that merged onto I-95 at 9:20 p.m. They say when Parker was shot on the highway in Foxboro, his black Mercedes swerved into a family in a Lexus. They were not injured.

Parker's friends say he never had run-ins with anyone. "There's just nothing there. He's just a really lovable guy, and everybody looked up to him," said Bonin. "He was special, he really, really, was."

Police are asking those with video not to look through it themselves, but to hand it over to police instead. "Given where we are in the investigation, this could lead to identifying the shooter who killed Justin R. Parker," said District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Anyone with information is asked to call 781- 327-9801.