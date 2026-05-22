Foxboro High School searches for vandals who broke in, went on roof: "This was not a harmless prank"

One person was arrested after Foxboro, Massachusetts school officials say two dozen high-school aged people threw toilet paper all over the front of the school, and another eight broke in. People were spotted on the roof of the school. The community is calling it a senior prank that went too far.

"The toilet paper, that's a classic. They kind of do that every year. It's pretty cool," said Foxboro High School student Brooke Lavery. "One of the previous senior pranks, they just put a canoe on the lawn and left it there, so I feel like this is definitely a step up from that."

"It's a senior prank. Everyone around the area, they all do senior pranks. I don't think an arrest would be warranted unless there was damage," said Mary Hardiman, a parent of a student in the district.

In a statement, the superintendent and high school principal said, "This was not a 'harmless prank' at all. To the extent that our students are involved, we are incredibly disappointed and, frankly, angry."

A group of people allegedly broke into Foxboro High School. Foxboro Public Schools

The school did not elaborate on the damage inside, but they are proceeding with an investigation by putting out photos of the students who broke in.

"I feel like that's a little extreme. I mean I know they lowkey broke in, but it's on them if they didn't check the doors. I heard they taped the door, so it would stay open," said Emma Lavery, a Foxboro High graduate. "I feel like they should be expecting it too, so it's not like this is the first time it's ever happened."

Some of the individuals in the photos can be seen wearing masks. Parents WBZ-TV spoke with say the line between prank and crime may have been crossed the moment they entered the building.

"I don't know who they are, but I don't think they had the intent. If they knew they were going to get arrested, I don't think they would have done it," said Hardiman. "Every year you have people putting cups of water everywhere and doing fun kid stuff. I don't think that there was any malice intent for vandalism."