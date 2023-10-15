Foxboro community comes together to help migrant families prepare for a New England winter

Foxboro community comes together to help migrant families prepare for a New England winter

FOXBORO - There were big hearts and busy hands in Foxboro as dozens of volunteers took part in a donation drive for new migrant families.

"We have had an outpouring of support this morning. New and used clothses. Diapers and wipes and formula. And toddler snacks. And winter clothes," Alyson Delano, of Hockomock Area YMCA, said.

On Saturday, car after car pulled into the Ahern School to deliver bags of clothing and other essential items to help families prepare for the cold weeks ahead.

"A lot of these people are new to America, and even more importantly new to Massachusetts. The climate is so different from what they are used to. So getting them outfitted for the winter was one of the big concerns that was raised early on," Delano said.

Volunteers spent the day sorting through clothes and loading The Big Y box truck. Volunteer Betsy Lorusso was proud to participate.

"Kids coats, boots, just things really needed coming into New England from Haiti and not having anything. It's just so important to help these people," Lorusso said.

Organizers say the need is great. There are more than 70 different migrant families in Foxboro. The donated items will help support five different communities.

"We are a community that stands up and helps and supports when people are in need. It's an opportunity for us to be here today," volunteer Kevin Penderson said.

Organizers say these supplies will go quick.

"One of the biggest needs that we have that is taking a long time to get help with, with the state are diapers, wipes, and formula. We have a significant amount of kids. The babies are not used to our formula, they need Nido formula," Delano said.

These items will be delivered to families living in hotels on Monday.

