Foxboro mom hopes to thank teens who showed kindness to son with autism at indoor playground: "It just meant so much"

A simple act of kindness from a group of teenagers made a lasting impression on a Foxboro, Massachusetts, mother whose 7-year-old son has autism.

Christina Caron was at Urban Air Adventure Park in Bellingham with her son, Tristan, when she experienced an unexpected moment of inclusion while waiting in line to get him popcorn.

A group of teenagers approached Tristan and invited him to play with them. The teens played catch with him and even included him in a game of hide-and-seek.

For Caron, the interaction was especially meaningful because her son is not always met with the same kindness.

"More often than not, he's not met with kindness," Caron said. "Any child that is perceived as a little bit different, sometimes folks just see it I don't know as a threat, maybe it's just something different."

But the teenagers' welcoming attitude gave her a different perspective and reminded her of the good that can come from simple gestures.

"To see these teenagers just be so inclusive, and so welcoming and warm, it was just a really good feeling," Caron said.

She said it was reassuring to see so many young people willing to accept Tristan for who he is.

Christina Caron and her son Tristan CBS Boston

"It was just a really good feeling to know that there are so many good kids and teens out there who are going to accept my son for the wonderful boy that he is," she said.

After the encounter, Caron was able to identify the teenagers through Facebook. She hopes to connect with their parents to share how much the experience meant to her and her son.

Chad Darling, owner of Urban Air Adventure Park, said the story reflects the positive connections that can happen when young people reach out to one another.

"It's always a great story to hear about youngsters, especially kids who don't know each other making friends," Darling said. "We've been around for about eight years now, so it's great to hear these stories."

For Caron, the moment was a reminder that even a brief interaction can have a lasting impact.

"A small moment, a small act of kindness can turn someone's day around," she said. "It can change the trajectory, and it just meant so much to me."

Urban Air Adventure Park has been in contact with Caron and plans to invite everyone involved back to the park for a day celebrating the teenagers' act of kindness.

What began as an ordinary visit to an adventure park became a memorable reminder of the importance of inclusion and how a little kindness can make a big difference.