Consumers can now claim part of a $245 million Fortnite refund, FTC says. Here's how to file a claim.

Fortnite players who make unwanted purchases in the popular online video game can now do more than mash their controllers in anger.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that it has started notifying 37 million people who may be entitled to a refund from Fortnite-maker Epic Games. The company in 2022 agreed to pay $520 million to settle government allegations that it used deceptive practices, including "dark patterns," to fool people into buying items such as costumes, dance moves and "loot crates."

Government regulators also said Epic made it easy for kids under age 13 who played Fortnite to rack up charges without their parents' consent, violating a federal law that seeks to protect children's privacy. When people disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card issuers, the company locked their Fortnite accounts, government regulators further alleged.

Now, $245 million of the 2022 settlement will go toward providing refunds to eligible consumers. According to the FTC, you may apply for a refund if:

You were charged in-game currency for unwanted purchases between January 2017 and September 2022

Your child charged your credit card to for in-game purchases without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about unwanted changes from playing Fortnite



How to file a Fortnite claim

Consumers should go to the claim site here to begin filing their claim, while information on how to file a claim is available at www.ftc.gov/Fortnite,

To file a claim, you'll need a claim number or your Epic Account ID.

Your claim number is included in an email sent by the FTC, which said it began sending millions of emails to Fortnite gamers on September 19 and plans to continue sending the emails for one month.

Consumers have until January 17, 2024, to submit a claim. Anyone with questions can call the FTC at (888) 915-0880 or email at admin@fortniterefund.com.

How much will you get?

The per-person refund amount isn't yet known as the FTC said that the claim amount will depend on several factors, including how many people file a claim.

Epic said last year it implemented additional measures to prevent unintended purchases.

"The video game industry is a place of fast-moving innovation, where player expectations are high and new ideas are paramount," the company said last year ahead of the FTC settlement. "Statutes written decades ago don't specify how gaming ecosystems should operate. The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough."

In an updated statement Tuesday, it referred people to the FTC's page.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.