Former Patriots QB Ryan Mallett has died

BOSTON - Former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett has died. Mallett, 35, drowned Tuesday while vacationing in Florida, according to KNWA.

"The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett," the Patriots said. "Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss."

Mallett was selected by the Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was currently the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

"I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023