Man killed after falling onto third rail at MBTA Forest Hills station while trying to help woman

A man died Saturday afternoon after falling onto an electrified third rail at the MBTA Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

MBTA Transit Police said a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were walking in the area and "carrying flags representing countries of the Caribbean." Saturday marked Boston's annual Caribbean Festival and Parade, though Transit Police did not specify if the two were attending the festivities.

Police said the woman was "unsteady on her feet," lost her balance and fell onto the platform near the yellow warning strip.

According to Transit Police, the man went over to the woman to try to help her. She got back on her feet, but then fell backward into the empty right of way.

The man tried to help the woman again, and also fell into the right of way. When the man fell, Transit Police said he landed on the electrified third rail and did not survive.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not provide an update on her condition.

Names of the two people were not released.

Transit Police said the incident is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

"This appears to be a horrific tragedy and on behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the decedent's family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them," Transit Police said in a statement.

No additional details are currently available.