Food Truck Friday: Meet the big family behind "What the Fork"

Food Truck Friday: Meet the big family behind "What the Fork"

Food Truck Friday: Meet the big family behind "What the Fork"

BILLERICA - A couple and their six kids are running a food truck out of Billerica and they have plans to expand. Expand the business, that is.

You have to make sure to say the name correctly, it's "What the Fork."

"We just bounced different name ideas and that was one that everybody thought was funny and it stuck," said co-owner Colleen Doucette.

Colleen and her husband Ronnie started in the food truck business about two years ago. They have a lot of helpers.

"Shane is the oldest and then it's Frankie, Addison, Sully, Calen and Rowan," Colleen said as she introduced her children to WBZ-TV.

It's a family business that's kind of been passed down.

"It's amazing!" said Ronnie. "I grew up in a family where my dad was a cook and I always wanted my own place and now that we are all doing it together, it makes it even more fun."

As for what's next, they have a brick-and-mortar restaurant that they're opening in the fall that will join their catering truck.

"It's a nightmare and a dream," Ronnie told WBZ. "It's definitely hard to get it going and there's a lot of work that goes into it but it's going to be a game changer for our family."

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.