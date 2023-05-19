Food Truck Friday: 'Mom on the Go' serves classic grilled cheese and specialties

HANOVER - June Somers is a mother who took her joy of cooking comfort food on the road.

She's the mom behind the "Mom on the Go" food truck.

"Everyone calls me mom. No matter who, they're like 'mom.' I'm mom to everybody and I love that," she told WBZ-TV. "It's comfort food. I was in the corporate world for like 20 years and when I decided to do a food truck, I'm like there's nothing else I wanted to do, other than grilled cheese because everybody loves it."

Somers, a mother of four, not only serves the classic grilled cheese sandwiches but she has some specialties.

"Some of our fun ones are the spinach feta. We do a sneaky sauce on the side, we do a loaded baked potato, grilled cheese, buff chicks, a lot of fun ones," she said.

Somers now has three food trucks and a meals to go service.

It's the mom service that people come back for, that warm, "cut the corners off the bread" feeling that we all received as kids.

"We have people come up that you know, they'll have toddlers, like 'Can you cut it into fours?,' you know? Things like your mom used to do. You know, our tomato soup, it's just, people love it. The demand is there. We keep getting requests. We do a lot of graduation parties and things like that," Somers told WBZ.

"The look on people's faces, the kids, the adults, you know, they just, it's just heartwarming."

