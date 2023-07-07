Food Truck Friday: Ellie's Treats has more than just "pre packaged novelties"

WEYMOUTH - The Keefe family wants to bring their love of ice cream to as many people as they can.

There's something about ice cream. It appeals to everyone and that's where the truck Ellie's Treats comes in

"I just think it's super nostalgic. All of our customers are all different ages. You never get sick of it. It's like the best summertime ice cream treat for sure," owner Katie Keefe told WBZ-TV.

Katie and her husband Dan started their ice cream truck business back in 2019.

"We always wanted to work for ourselves. We have the greatest time doing it. We always try to say that no one ever complains when we show up. We have a big menu," Katie said.

Now it's blossomed into a full-time three truck business.

"We have more than just the pre-packaged novelties. We do ice cream sundaes right down to banana splits and the whole works. Because we have a big menu, there is always something for everyone," Keefe told WBZ.

If you're wondering about the name, Ellie is their daughter.

"You know we wanted to name it after her, we thought that it had a nice ring to it," Katie said.

Ellie's favorite treat is the Chips Galore.

"Because there's chocolate chips on the side and cookies," she told WBZ.

"We have so much doing it. We leave the back door open and we are always talking to people while we are working. We have found a community of other food trucks and Ellie is friends with their kids. It's just a super fun environment to work in," Katie said.

For more information, visit their website.