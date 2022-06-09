Flyers reportedly interested in Bruce Cassidy for head coaching vacancy

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy on Monday. He's already got at least one team interested in talking to him about their head coaching vacancy, and it's a team the Bruins are very familiar with.

That would be the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Frank Seravalli. Philadelphia is looking for a new head coach after moving on from Alain Vigneault last December. Mike Yeo served as the interim coach after Vigneault's firing, and led the Flyers to a 17-36-7 record.

Seravalli reports that the Flyers have already interviewed John Tortorella, David Quinn, and Jeff Blashill, but will likely set their sights on Cassidy. Tortorella is also expected to get a second interview with the Flyers.

Cassidy was fired after spending six seasons on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 245-108-46 record in the regular season. Boston made the Stanley Cup Final in 2019 and earned a spot in the playoffs every year under Cassidy, who won the Jack Adams Award after the 2019-20 season.