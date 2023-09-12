Town-by-town rain totals from Monday's flooding storms

LEOMINSTER - Several hours of intense rain on Monday caused catastrophic flooding, destroyed roads, damaged houses and left residents stranded and waiting for help.

Here are the town-by-town rain totals compiled by Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston, as well as reports into the WBZ-TV newsroom.

Leominster: 11 inches

Attleboro: 6.98

Princeton: 6.33

Sterling: 6.17

Shirley: 5.98

Westminster: 5.90

Central Falls, RI: 5.63

Cumberland, RI: 4.95

North Attleboro: 4.89

Groton: 4.77

Norton: 4.08

Lincoln, RI: 4.07

Wareham: 3.94

Fall River: 3.34

Newport: 3.22

West Bridgewater: 3.22

Westport: 3.15