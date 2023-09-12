Watch CBS News
Town-by-town rain totals from Monday's flooding storms

Leominster neighborhood "like a disaster area" after flooding
LEOMINSTER - Several hours of intense rain on Monday caused catastrophic flooding, destroyed roads, damaged houses and left residents stranded and waiting for help.

Here are the town-by-town rain totals compiled by Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston, as well as reports into the WBZ-TV newsroom.  

Leominster: 11 inches
Attleboro: 6.98
Princeton: 6.33
Sterling: 6.17
Shirley: 5.98
Westminster: 5.90
Central Falls, RI: 5.63
Cumberland, RI: 4.95
North Attleboro: 4.89
Groton: 4.77
Norton: 4.08
Lincoln, RI: 4.07
Wareham: 3.94
Fall River: 3.34
Newport: 3.22
West Bridgewater: 3.22
Westport: 3.15

