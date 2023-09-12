Leominster residents near Barrett Park Pond Dam asked to "immediately evacuate" amid flooding

LEOMINSTER – Leominster city officials are asking people who live in several neighborhoods near the Barrett Park Pond Dam to evacuate immediately Tuesday morning amid significant flooding.

Leominster is under a state of emergency due to "catastrophic floods" across the city. Cars were stuck in flood waters Monday night, water rushed through backyards, and some residents were stuck at home due to rising waters.

On Tuesday, the City of Leominster issued a message to people near the compromised Barrett Park Pond Dam.

Due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, as a precautionary measure, persons in low lying areas of the Fall Broom tributary to Fall Brook along Central Street, Fall Brook, and the North Nashua River in Leominster, should immediately evacuate and safely leave the area. City shelter available at Sky View Middle School. If you need transportation, call 911.

People who live in the area of Route 117 near Fall Brook said there is significant damage to homes.

"Took the foundations right from underneath the houses. The cars and the garage almost went into the brook. It's just like a disaster area down there," one man said in the area of Pennacook Drive near the Nashua River.

"Down there the cars are sideways in driveways, foundations are knocked down, it's crazy. There's sink holes," another woman said, adding that several homes had to be evacuated.

An emergency shelter is being operated at Francis Drake Elementary School. As of Tuesday morning, about 50 people are at the shelter. A shelter is also in place at Sky View Middle School.