Leominster under state of emergency due to flooding, schools closed Tuesday

State of emergency in Leominster due to flooding

LEOMINSTER - The city of Leominster is under a state of emergency due to flash flooding across the city.

Schools are closed in Leominster on Tuesday due to buildings being flooded.

Video shows cars stuck in the floodwater on Route 2.

Cars stuck in floodwater in Leominster CBS Boston

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said, "Do not venture out. It is not safe."

"It's every part of the city, it's basements, roofs, cars, everywhere," Mazzarella said. "What I can tell you is there is no reason to go out, unless it's an emergency stay home."

A man directs traffic away from flooded roads in Leominster CBS Boston

Mazzarella said the city has called in every police officer and firefighter. Fire trucks are being used to block cars from entering flooded roadways.

"I've been around the city I can just tell you, I've had to turn around 10 times, very few streets that aren't flooded at this particular point," Mazzarella said. "Everything is just one big lake."

A flash flood warning is in effect for Worcester, Bristol and Norfolk Counties until 11:15 p.m.