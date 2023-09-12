Roads closed following significant flooding in Leominster
LEOMINSTER – As a result of significant flooding in Leominster, several roads in the city area closed.
Leominster is under a state of emergency and people who live in some low-lying areas are being asked to evacuate.
Mayor Dean Mazzarella posted a list of road closures. They include:
- Route 13 bridge
- Lancaster Street at Malburn Terrace
- Lancaster Street at Sage Ave.
- North Main Street at Priest - Washington
- Pond at Pleasant Street
- Adams at Union Street
- Wachusett Street
- Elm Street
- Colburn at Pleasant Street
- Colburn at Phillips Street
- Marguerite at Central Street
- Hamilton at Main Street
- Lawrence at Nashua Street
- Lawrence at Stone Hedge Drive
- Main Street at Mead Street
People in low-lying areas near Barrett Park Pond Dam are being asked to evacuate.
