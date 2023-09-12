Watch CBS News
Roads closed following significant flooding in Leominster

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Roads closed in Leominster due to flooding
Roads closed in Leominster due to flooding 00:29

LEOMINSTER – As a result of significant flooding in Leominster, several roads in the city area closed.

Leominster is under a state of emergency and people who live in some low-lying areas are being asked to evacuate.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella posted a list of road closures. They include:

  • Route 13 bridge
  • Lancaster Street at Malburn Terrace
  • Lancaster Street at Sage Ave.
  • North Main Street at Priest - Washington
  • Pond at Pleasant Street
  • Adams at Union Street
  • Wachusett Street
  • Elm Street
  • Colburn at Pleasant Street
  • Colburn at Phillips Street 
  • Marguerite at Central Street
  • Hamilton at Main Street
  • Lawrence at Nashua Street
  • Lawrence at Stone Hedge Drive
  • Main Street at Mead Street

People in low-lying areas near Barrett Park Pond Dam are being asked to evacuate. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

