Roads closed following significant flooding in Leominster

Roads closed in Leominster due to flooding

Roads closed in Leominster due to flooding

Roads closed in Leominster due to flooding

LEOMINSTER – As a result of significant flooding in Leominster, several roads in the city area closed.

Leominster is under a state of emergency and people who live in some low-lying areas are being asked to evacuate.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella posted a list of road closures. They include:

Route 13 bridge

Lancaster Street at Malburn Terrace

Lancaster Street at Sage Ave.

North Main Street at Priest - Washington

Pond at Pleasant Street

Adams at Union Street

Wachusett Street

Elm Street

Colburn at Pleasant Street

Colburn at Phillips Street

Marguerite at Central Street

Hamilton at Main Street

Lawrence at Nashua Street

Lawrence at Stone Hedge Drive

Main Street at Mead Street

People in low-lying areas near Barrett Park Pond Dam are being asked to evacuate.