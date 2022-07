Revere home goes up in flames overnight

Revere home goes up in flames overnight

Revere home goes up in flames overnight

REVERE -- A house in Revere is damaged after a fire early Saturday. Firefighters responded to Winthrop Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Video sent to WBZ-TV by a viewer shows heavy flames coming from the top of the building.

Crews from nearby communities also responded to help put out the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.