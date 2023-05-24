Authorities looking for man who dumped cat at Fisher College

BOSTON - A new video of a person abandoning a cat at Fisher College has surfaced, and authorities are hoping this will lead to the identification of the person who abandoned the animal.

Two-year-old Fish will be available for adoption soon. Animal Rescue League

The 2-year-old male cat, now named Fish, was found by maintenance staff on April 4 in a cardboard cat carrier. Fisher College Police contacted the Animal Rescue League.

The video shows a white man with orange gloves, a dark jacket and a baseball hat park in front of Fisher's Beacon Street campus, get out of the car, remove the cat carrier from the vehicle and throw it on the ground. The car is believed to be a tan or gray hatchback.

Fish will soon be available for adoption.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call ARL Law Enforcement.