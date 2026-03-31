First Student school bus strike threat looms over some Massachusetts communities

Several families in Massachusetts are worried about a possible school bus driver strike this week.

Drivers for First Student, the largest school bus company in the country, could walk off the job Wednesday if they can't reach a new deal by Tuesday night.

Wayland, Fitchburg and Leominster are just some of the communities that use the bus service.

First Student is in national contract negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The union wants better retirement and medical benefits. The current deal expires on Tuesday. If they can't agree on a new contract the union has authorized a potential strike starting Wednesday, April 1.

Local contracts include a no-strike clause, but the union's national agreement may supersede local ones.

"Leominster Public Schools has no control over or influence in these negotiations," Superintendent Robin Desmond wrote in a letter to parents Monday.

A First Student spokesperson said negotiations are continuing in good faith, but parents in Leominster are bracing for the worst.

"Not all parents can drive their kids in and out of school. The community is very dependent on transportation," said Leominster parent Lyndsey Miller.

"They get released at 2:15 p.m., (for) a lot of parents' work schedules that's going to be hard to do," said Corey Leighton, the parent of a high school student.

"It's a broader problem, that's for sure. So, I think parents will be understanding," said Leominster parent Victor Novoa. "It would affect our work lives, and we'd have to balance the schedule."

If your school district uses First Student and you have specific questions, reach out to your town's school department.