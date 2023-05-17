Watch CBS News
Catch first glimpse of Christian Gonzalez on the field for Patriots

BOSTON -- The work is underway for rookies in Foxboro.

Though full-team OTAs haven't begun yet, the rookie took the field over the weekend for rookie minicamp. Though fans and media weren't allowed to attend the sessions, the Patriots have shared some clips on social media that offer the first glimpses of the newest Patriots on the field.

That includes, of course, first-round pick Christian Gonzalez. The cornerback -- sporting No. 50 on the back of his helmet -- showed off his fluidity and athleticism during one drill:

The Patriots also provided a quick look at sixth-round receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas working in one drill.

Another post included photos of Gonzalez, Boutte, second-round pick Keion White, and kicker Chad Ryland.

(Gonzalez had No. 50 on his helmet, as the Patriots have assigned numbers in the 50s and 60s to draft picks and UDFAs until the roster takes firmer shape in the preseason. The numbers are assigned based on the order that players were picked or signed, so Gonzalez is 50, White is 51, third-round pick Marte Mapu is 53, and so on.)

The rookies will be joined on the field by their veteran teammates next week, when OTAs get underway in Foxboro.

May 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

