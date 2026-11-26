Four Weymouth, Massachusetts firefighters were injured after their engine rolled over on the way to a house fire on Thursday.

The firefighters were responding to a three-alarm fire at 14 Babcock Avenue at around 10 a.m. when the truck tipped over on Commercial Street. Weymouth Fire Chief Matt Harding said two members of the crew had serious injuries and two had minor injuries.

"I'd just like to remind everybody to keep everybody in their thoughts and prayers, especially for the firefighters who were hurt this morning," Harding said.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV they ran outside their homes after hearing loud noises on the street.

"I was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden, I heard a loud bang. I look out, I start seeing the fire truck turn towards that house. I saw it tip over and did a 180 towards where it is now," Brendan Morris said.

"It was pretty insane. All the hoses everywhere, trying to get the guys out," Jim McGowen said.

Four firefighters were injured when a firetruck rolled over in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Nov. 26. CBS Boston via Payton May

The crash happened about a mile and a half away from the house fire on Babcock Avenue the crew was responding to.

The fire caused the building to collapse, though Harding said all its occupants were accounted for. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Meagan O'Brien told WBZ-TV she watched as the flames and billowing smoke from her neighbor's home crept closer to hers.

"I was shaking like a leaf, I was freaking out, watching the wind, seeing what direction the wind was going because they were spraying my house too," O'Brien said. "On the side of my house four of my windows are cracked because of the heat."

O'Brien said she knows her neighbor well and asked him how the fire started.

"I talked to him and he said he was just laying in bed, smelled something, and then the house went up," she said.

The causes of both the crash and fire are still under investigation.