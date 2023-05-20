Fire destroys YMCA pool clubhouse on Berry Street in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - A fire destroyed the YMCA pool clubhouse in Plainville Saturday evening.
The fire started at the clubhouse on Berry Street at around 5 p.m. Multiple fire departments from Massachusetts and Rhode Island responded and were able to knock the fire down in about an hour and a half.
No one was hurt. The building was under renovation at the time and has been ruled a total loss.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
