Fire destroys YMCA pool clubhouse on Berry Street in Plainville

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLAINVILLE - A fire destroyed the YMCA pool clubhouse in Plainville Saturday evening.

The fire started at the clubhouse on Berry Street at around 5 p.m. Multiple fire departments from Massachusetts and Rhode Island responded and were able to knock the fire down in about an hour and a half.

No one was hurt. The building was under renovation at the time and has been ruled a total loss.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 7:34 PM

