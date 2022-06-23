Watch CBS News
Parts of Hanover Street in North End closed after building fire

Fire burning on rooftop on Hanover Street in North End
BOSTON – Parts of Hanover Street in Boston's North End remain closed due to a fire. The fire broke out at 288 Hanover Street at about 5:45 on Wednesday.

Boston Fire said flames were on the top floor and heavy smoke was reported throughout the building. 

Crews were still battling hot spots in the building Wednesday night. 

No injuries have been reported. There are eight residents who have been displaced by the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

